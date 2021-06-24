Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.89 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $72,008,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.81, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

