Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.44% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $15.10 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

