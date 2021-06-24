Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $307.34 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $316.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

