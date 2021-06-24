Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.35 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,349 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Perrigo worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

