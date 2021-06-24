Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.