Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 119.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

