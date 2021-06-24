Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 52.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $243.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.51. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $245.15.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

