Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $2.94 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

