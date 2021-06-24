Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,465,000 after buying an additional 1,459,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,120,000 after buying an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after buying an additional 269,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $147.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

