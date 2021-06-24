Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 13,788 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 32,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter.

MUI opened at $15.58 on Thursday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

