Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 5,386 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,047,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after purchasing an additional 719,468 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 546,823 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 12,133.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 357,073 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

