Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,794 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $73.99 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

