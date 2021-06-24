Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

NYSE:BDX opened at $240.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

