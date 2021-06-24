Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,850,000 after buying an additional 280,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,896,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,781,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.59 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.35.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

