Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Argus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of MNST opened at $90.31 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

