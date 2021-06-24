Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 14,923 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,923 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.84. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.