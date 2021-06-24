Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 21,960 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,960 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

