Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,863 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

