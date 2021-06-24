Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $3.52 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.