Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 1,233.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $105,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Amdocs by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after acquiring an additional 652,107 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 555,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 495,638 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX opened at $77.82 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.