VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.24. 32,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 67,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.