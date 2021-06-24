Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,642 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

