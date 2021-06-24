Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Jentner Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Jentner Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 31.0% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jentner Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $39,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.00. 24,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,307. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $193.93 and a 12-month high of $283.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

