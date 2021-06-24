Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.88. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $246.00.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

