Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $195.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.44.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

