Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.9% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $25,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

