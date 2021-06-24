Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,893 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 178,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 90,227 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $369,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.19. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.09 and a 12-month high of $52.46.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.