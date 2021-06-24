Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.82% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $278,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after buying an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,997,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.50 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

