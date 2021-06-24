Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.63). Vapotherm reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million.

VAPO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE VAPO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,181. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $620.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of -1.62.

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 907.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 135,657 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after buying an additional 324,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.