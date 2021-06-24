Veil (VEIL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $677.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $677.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,244.35 or 0.99624318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00030044 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00312558 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00381752 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.97 or 0.00715592 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00058478 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars.

