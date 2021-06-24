Velas Price Reaches $0.0469 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Velas has a market capitalization of $99.61 million and $767,240.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001427 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

