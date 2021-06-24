Ventoux CCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 1,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 91,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

