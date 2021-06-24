Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.95

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.95 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 92,254 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £115.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50.

About Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

