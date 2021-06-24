Venus Reward Token Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $42.12 million and approximately $369,245.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00054611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00599201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00039544 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

