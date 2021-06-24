Venus (XVS) Price Down 31.6% Over Last Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $206.98 million and $36.20 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.21 or 0.00058032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,814.66 or 0.99973543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00030577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000810 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,242,202 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

