Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.70 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

