Verge Price Reaches $0.0230 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Verge has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $379.03 million and $16.58 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00386072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011290 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,462,277,644 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

