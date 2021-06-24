VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $591.00

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $591.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00209230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001685 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.99 or 0.00612429 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000060 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,503,378,750 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

