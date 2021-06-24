Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 16.8% This Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $28.89 million and $420,582.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,727.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,995.24 or 0.05745495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $492.36 or 0.01417809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.24 or 0.00392330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00128901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.59 or 0.00646717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00385647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006951 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037716 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,601,372 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

