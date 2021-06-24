Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,520 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vertiv worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 770.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 29,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.03. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

