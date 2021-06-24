Vesper Price Reaches $8.10 on Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $8.10 or 0.00023307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $30.53 million and $859,118.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00101319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00164105 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.10 or 1.00194811 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,769,670 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

