Viacoin (VIA) Reaches One Day Volume of $51,736.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $51,736.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,502 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

