Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to announce sales of $622.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $566.80 million and the highest is $660.54 million. Viasat posted sales of $530.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,252.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.