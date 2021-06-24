VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $7,599.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00055237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.30 or 0.00611352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

