Vidya (VIDYA) Price Reaches $0.0814 on Major Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $449,336.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00056004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00020791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.74 or 0.00618357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00077140 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,891,820 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars.

