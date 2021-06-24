VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Insider Acquires £13,200 in Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Damien Pierron bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88).
LON VNH traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 262.90 ($3.43). 21,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,292. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.50 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 232.40. VietNam Holding Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 264 ($3.45).
VietNam Company Profile
