VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Insider Acquires £13,200 in Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Damien Pierron bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

LON VNH traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 262.90 ($3.43). 21,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,292. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.50 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 232.40. VietNam Holding Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 264 ($3.45).

Get VietNam alerts:

VietNam Company Profile

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.