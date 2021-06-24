Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.47. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 1,871 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.