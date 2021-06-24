Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) were down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 231 ($3.02). Approximately 25,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 73,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($3.10).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Virgin Wines UK in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.09.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

