Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,527,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.3% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Visa worth $958,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $236.36. The stock had a trading volume of 146,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,070. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

