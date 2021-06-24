Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.31. 45,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,527,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.